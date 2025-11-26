Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen has acknowledged that Juventus were the superior side in the second half as the Old Lady secured a 3-2 Champions League victory in Norway last night. Both teams entered the fixture eager to claim their first win of the league stage, creating a competitive and tense encounter from the outset. Bodo took the lead shortly before the half-hour mark, placing Juventus under pressure and further testing a squad that has struggled with confidence in recent months. Going behind was a setback for the Bianconeri, yet they responded with resilience and eventually forced a late winner to claim all three points.

Tactical adjustments prove decisive

Juventus’ first-half performance left room for improvement, and Spalletti’s tactical decisions at halftime were pivotal in turning the game in their favour. The adjustments allowed the men in black and white to regain control, exploit spaces, and increase their attacking threat. Bodo were unable to respond effectively to the changes, highlighting the impact of Juventus’ experience and squad quality. While the result will have pleased Spalletti, it was a frustrating evening for Knutsen, whose side could not match the level of play demonstrated by their opponents in the second period. The comeback demonstrated the Bianconeri’s ability to combine strategic management with individual talent to overcome early challenges.

Knutsen reflects on Juventus’ quality

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Knutsen admitted the superiority of Juventus in the latter stages of the match. He said, “Juventus, in the second half, was the team that gave us the most trouble. Juventus have a very high level of players, and when they manage to play as a team, they are very good. They were good and played better in the second half.” His comments underline the difficulty Bodo faced against a technically gifted and well-organised side, while also recognising the effectiveness of Juventus’ midgame adjustments. The victory marked Juventus’ first Champions League win of the season and offered a timely boost to their campaign.