Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti admits his team didn’t put on a convincing showing against Monaco on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri travelled to the French principality for the final matchday of the Champions League group stage. The club had already secured a spot in the play-offs, but they still needed a positive result to improve their standing and potentially reach the Top 8.

In hindsight, not even a victory would have earned the Old Lady a direct spot in the Round of 16, so the goalless draw against Monaco isn’t necessarily a regretful result. Juventus finished 13th in the table and will take on either Club Brugge or Galatasaray in the play-off.

Luciano Spalletti didn’t enjoy Juve’s performance in Monaco

Although the result wasn’t too harmful, Juventus fans were displeased with Juve’s bland display in Monaco, and Spalletti admits he expected more from his men.

“It’s difficult when the team isn’t functioning for one individual to be able to set the tempo and provide the right intensity against strong opponents,” said the 66-year-old in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“We were up against a strong side, physically aggressive above all in terms of running power and physical impact. We weren’t sharp in our build-up in the final third, and when the tempo drops and there are too many technical mistakes, it becomes hard to score against players of that level and physical presence.”

“We knew what was at stake, but in practice, we weren’t able to inject that spark and determination needed to get the result. They were very compact and have the pace to attack; in fact, we did well defensively.”

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

While it was a cagey affair, Monaco had the better chances. Therefore, Spalletti admitted that the Ligue 1 side had the upper hand in terms of physicality and aggression.

“They force you to lose cohesion as a team, make you drop into a low block and push you into 60–70 metre sprints, which isn’t easy against opponents like this. We tried to make changes to add more thrust, but it didn’t work. In the end, we had four forwards on the pitc,h and we tried.

“I expected something more because we had the opportunity. It was achievable; it was that small hope and detail that could have allowed us to try to win the match. We didn’t manage it, especially from a physical standpoint, and they were better than us.”

“We learn that if we don’t read situations early enough… In modern football, it’s not about positions or occupying spaces, but about where the ball drops after a duel.

“Everything is faster now. Matches are won either by beating your man or by the choices you make in moments of confusion, duels and physical clashes.

“If you come out of those moments with a clear idea, you can win. Paradoxically, when you’re organised, that’s when the game slows down and nothing happens. The decisive moments come from uncertainty, and if you can give meaning to that moment, you can win.”

Spalletti opens up on Juventus rotation

Spalletti insists that his players are all well-aware that they must do better going forward.

“I’m effective if my players put into practice what I ask of them. Improvement depends on the quality of those who listen.

“Of course, you also need well-run training sessions, and the level of training is fundamental. To train well, you need a higher level than those who play less.

“In the dressing room, everyone was calm and aware they hadn’t performed well. That attitude gives you the chance to do better in the next match.”

The Bianconeri were coming from a 3-0 win over Napoli on Sunday, so the manager opted for a heavy rotation on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, he insisted he would changed more players if he had more options at his disposal.

“It was down to a bit of fatigue after matches that drain a lot of energy. I think I did well to make changes — in fact, I’d probably change even more players.

“What matters to me is how these lads work; everyone deserves more minutes for how they train and how they live the match from the bench.

“Many substitutes experience the game as if they were playing, contributing to the chance of scoring. That counts for a lot, and perhaps I’d rotate even more.”