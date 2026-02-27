Juventus secured a 3-2 victory over Galatasaray, marking their first win in five matches and providing a timely boost to morale. The result ended a difficult run and restored a degree of confidence within the squad at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Attention now turns to their upcoming fixture against AS Roma, with every remaining match effectively a must-win encounter. Having been eliminated from all other competitions and sitting too far adrift to challenge for the league title, Juventus can only realistically aim to finish inside the top four.

A Crucial Clash in the Capital

Roma will present formidable opposition. Under Gian Piero Gasperini, they have developed into genuine top-four contenders this season, making this meeting a direct contest between two sides pursuing Champions League qualification. The margin for error is minimal, and the stakes could scarcely be higher.

The men at the Allianz Stadium are preparing meticulously, aware that failure to secure three points would significantly complicate their ambitions. According to Tuttojuve, Marcelo Estigarribia has emphasised the importance of the fixture and the consequences of a negative result. He said, “Juve were truly on fire on Wednesday night, dominating like few other times this season. Now they’ll have to find the same motivation; a lot of this season will be at stake at the Olimpico. Roma is the toughest match, and they play truly great football. They’ll have to win at all costs, the Champions League dream will start to fade. If we lose, I wouldn’t say it would be over, but it would be a very tough road, even to qualify for Europe. Como and Atalanta are doing well, they’re in form, and they have some key players.”

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Little Room for Error

His comments underline the scale of the challenge awaiting Juventus. With rivals in strong form and limited opportunities remaining, maintaining momentum is essential if they are to secure a place among Europe’s elite next season.