Juventus are expected to support Luciano Spalletti with new signings at the end of the season after he demonstrated that he can provide effective leadership for the team.

Since he arrived at the club last year, Juventus have become a more competitive and organised side. Although certain performances have fallen below expectations, the overall trajectory under Spalletti has been positive. The Bianconeri now appear more cohesive and tactically disciplined than they were before his appointment.

Continued Rebuilding in Turin

Juventus have been engaged in a rebuilding process for several seasons and remain committed to that long-term strategy. The club hierarchy recognises that further reinforcements will be required if they are to compete consistently at the highest level.

During the January transfer window, they attempted to strengthen their attacking options, with several strikers considered. However, the Old Lady was ultimately unable to secure a new forward. That shortfall is expected to be addressed in the forthcoming summer window, with the addition of a striker viewed as a priority.

A Busy Summer Ahead

As reported by Tuttojuve, Juventus are preparing for another active summer in the transfer market. The club has been linked with multiple players, and up to five new arrivals could join in an effort to improve the balance and depth of the squad ahead of the new campaign. Such activity would underline their determination to accelerate the rebuilding process.

In parallel with planned recruitment, Spalletti is anticipated to formalise a new contract in the coming weeks. That agreement would signal a commitment to continuity and stability from both the manager and the club. By reinforcing the squad and securing their coach’s future, Juventus aim to position themselves strongly for the challenges that await next season.