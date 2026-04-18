Claudio Marchisio was one of the most important figures in the Juventus side during a career that spanned more than a decade with the club. During that time, he helped the Bianconeri win multiple trophies and established himself as a key player in one of their most successful modern eras.

Juventus remain one of the leading clubs in world football, and the Old Lady continues to strive for the highest standards. The club consistently seeks top-quality players capable of improving the squad and building on achievements from previous campaigns.

Juventus Chasing Former Glory

Although Juventus have not been the dominant force in Serie A in recent years, they remain determined to return to the summit of Italian football. Rebuilding to that level requires patience, smart recruitment and the restoration of the winning consistency that once defined them.

Even during some of their strongest periods, however, Juventus were unable to secure every trophy they desired. The Champions League, in particular, remained painfully out of reach despite their domestic success and repeated excellence over several seasons.

That competition became a source of frustration during an era in which Juventus regularly controlled the Italian game. Their squad contained quality, experience and ambition, yet Europe’s biggest prize proved elusive.

Marchisio Reflects On Painful Regret

Juventus reached the Champions League final in both 2015 and 2017, but were unable to lift the trophy on either occasion. Those defeats remain among the most painful moments of that generation.

Marchisio has admitted that those losses still affect him. Speaking via Calciomercato, he said, “Biggest regret? I wish we’d won at least one of the two Champions Leagues. Those scars remain. Even today, I watch the entire match and wonder if I could have done better.”

His words highlight the mentality of elite players, who often revisit defining moments and question whether more could have been done. Even after successful careers filled with honours, near misses can leave the deepest marks.

For Juventus supporters, those finals also represent opportunities that slipped away. Winning one Champions League during that period would likely have elevated the standing of an already impressive side.