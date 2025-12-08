Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio felt that Luciano Spalletti committed a couple of blunders in Sunday’s defeat to Napoli.

After replacing Igor Tudor in late October, the 66-year-old found mild success in his first seven matches, registering four wins and three draws.

But as fate would have it, his first defeat as a Juventus manager ensued on his return to the Stadio Maradona.

Luciano Spalletti endures miserable return to Napoli

The Bianconeri were second best for the bulk of the evening. They were arguably lucky to reach the halfway line with only a one-goal deficit. Yet, they somehow pulled off an equaliser through Kenan Yildiz in the second period

Nevertheless, Rasmus Hojlund accepted Weston McKennie’s precious gift to complete his brace and secure a vital 2-1 victory for the home side.

For his part, Marchisio felt that Juve’s limitations were exposed by their Southern rivals, while noting that Spalletti has little trust in Jonathan David, whom he initially kept on the bench in favour of fielding Yildiz as a false 9.

“Napoli’s intensity exposed Juventus’ shortcomings,” argued the retired midfielder in his post-match appearance on DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“When Napoli raised the tempo, Juve couldn’t create anything. They only found opportunities to play when Napoli were a bit slow.

“The feeling is that Spalletti doesn’t trust David, who also came on poorly.”

Marchisio highlights two Spalletti mistakes in Juve’s defeat to Napoli

Marchisio also suggested that Spalletti had committed a mistake by placing Juan Cabal on the left wing to support Teun Koopmeiners in his daunting mission against David Neres.

The former Italy international argues that the manager had two better choices at his disposal.

“I was also surprised by the decision to put Cabal in the starting lineup with Koopmeiners; he could have put McKennie or Cambiaso there, who could have given the Dutchman a greater boost with Neres.

“All the dangerous chances came from that flank.”

Finally, Marchisio insisted that Yildiz’s substitution was rather premature.

“I wouldn’t have taken Yildiz off the pitch. At most, I would have moved him to another role.”

Spalletti tried to explain that particular call by arguing that the Turkish youngster could have done better, while also reminding the press that his replacement, Lois Openda, had cost the club circa €50 million.