Juventus have been linked with a move for Ferencváros’ Alex Toth, yet their pursuit has become more complicated as Newcastle United have now emerged as rivals for his signature. The Bianconeri have monitored the midfielder for several months, impressed by his rise to prominence and his development into one of the finest players in his country. His performances in Europe and in the Hungarian top flight have attracted the attention of several major clubs, placing him firmly among the most sought-after young talents on the continent.

Juventus Admire His Potential but May Delay a Move

Juventus view Toth as an ideal midfield addition who could enhance the overall profile and balance of their squad. The Bianconeri believe that securing him would represent the acquisition of a high-quality player capable of contributing immediately while also offering long-term value. Despite their admiration, the club appear prepared to continue observing him closely and may not make a formal move until the end of the season.

However, delaying for too long carries obvious risks. Interest in the midfielder is increasing, and Juventus are well aware that hesitation could allow another club to act more decisively. Given the competition that typically surrounds promising young players, timing is becoming an increasingly important element of their strategy.

Alex Toth (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Newcastle Enter the Race and Raises the Stakes

According to Tuttojuve, Toth is now also being linked with a move to Newcastle United. The Magpies see him as an ideal fit for their evolving squad and view his age and potential as significant assets. At 20 years old, he brings the kind of energy and room for development that appeals to clubs looking to strengthen their long-term project.

Juventus understand that winning the race for his signature will not be straightforward. Newcastle possesses considerable financial strength and is capable of submitting a highly competitive offer. For the Bianconeri, this creates an intense battle in which swift decision-making and a clear plan for the player’s future may prove decisive as the season progresses.