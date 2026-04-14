Juventus remain firmly in contention for a top-four finish, although the race for qualification continues to intensify as the season progresses. Their recent victory over Atalanta has helped them maintain momentum, but the battle for those crucial places is far from settled.

There is currently a two-point gap between Juventus and Como, who were beaten in their most recent fixture. While this advantage offers some encouragement, it is not enough to allow any relaxation in standards. The team in black and white must remain fully focused if they are to secure their objective.

Narrow Margin Leaves No Room for Error

The win against La Dea underlined Juventus’ ability to deliver when it matters most. Performances of that level will be essential in the remaining fixtures, as consistency is now the defining factor in the race for a top-four position.

Juventus have shown resilience in recent matches, but they must continue to build on that progress. Every point will be vital, and even a minor slip could have significant consequences given how closely matched the teams are in the standings.

Clear Warning Ahead of Final Fixtures

Despite their current position, there is a strong message from within their camp that nothing has been achieved yet. As reported by Tuttojuve, Massimo Pavan stressed the importance of maintaining focus, stating, “We need to understand that Juventus didn’t do anything! The two point advantage is truly nothing. Juventus will face Torino on the final day against a team that will be at war with them, so there’s really nothing to smile about. We need to be ready to do everything we can to win as many games as possible.”

His comments reflect the reality of the situation, with difficult matches still to come and no guarantee of success. The reference to the final game against Torino highlights just how demanding the closing stages of the campaign could be.

Juventus must now approach every remaining fixture with maximum intensity and discipline. This is a decisive period of the season, and only consistent performances will ensure they finish inside the top four and achieve their target.