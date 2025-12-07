Napoli and Juventus have revealed their official starting lineups for this weekend’s biggest showdown in Serie A. The contest kicks off at 20:45 CET.

Luciano Spalletti has returned to the Stadio Olimpico as an opponent for the first time since famously leading the Partenopei to a historic Scudetto triumph in 2023, while Antonio Conte takes on his old employers, whom he had rejected last summer.

So which lineups have the two managers picked against their respective former clubs?

Kenan Yildiz spearheads the Juventus lineup

Juventus have decided to field Kenan Yildiz as a false nine, supported by Weston McKennie and Francisco Conceicao.

Kheprhen Thuram got the nod to start in midfield alongside club captain Manuel Locatelli, while Andrea Cambiaso and Juan Cabal will operate on the wings.

Finally, the defence almost picks itself in the absence of Gleison Bremer, Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti. Therefore, Pierre Kalulu, Lloyd Kelly and Teun Koopmeiners will constitute the backline ahead of Michele Di Gregorio, who got the nod despite Mattia Perin’s return to the squad.

Napoli & Juventus starting lineups

Napoli XI (3-4-3): Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Di Lorenzo, Elmas, McTominay, Olivera; Neres, Hojlund, Lang

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Kelly, Koopmeiners; Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Cabal; Conceiçao, McKennie; Yildiz