Juventus will face Atalanta in Serie A today, looking to return to winning ways after consecutive draws, and this is the team that Igor Tudor has gone with.

Juventus produced an entertaining but concerning 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund, a game in which defensive fragility was once again exposed. Supporters then expected a routine victory against Verona, yet the team fell short and dropped two points in a frustrating stalemate. The pressure is now on to respond with a victory over Atalanta.

Atalanta may not have recorded as many league victories as Juventus, but they remain unbeaten after four Serie A fixtures. While their challenge has been turning draws into wins, that resilience ensures they cannot be taken lightly. If they manage to defeat Juventus, La Dea will leapfrog their opponents in the standings, adding further motivation to an already significant contest.

The Bianconeri, meanwhile, are determined not to lose more ground to Napoli in the early stages of the title race. Every dropped point could prove costly, and this match represents an important test of their credentials.

The history between these two sides adds another layer of intrigue. In their most recent competitive meeting, Atalanta stunned Juventus with a resounding 4-0 victory in Turin, a result that contributed to Thiago Motta’s dismissal. While Juventus did claim a win over La Dea in a pre-season encounter in August, that result will have little bearing on today’s contest.

Tudor is fully aware of the dangers posed by Atalanta and the importance of avoiding the mistakes made by his predecessor. He must ensure his team approaches the match with discipline, both defensively and in their decision-making in attack. With the supporters demanding a response, only three points will suffice if Juventus are to maintain momentum and restore confidence.