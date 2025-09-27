Former Juventus defender Antonio Cabrini has expressed his concerns about the club’s recent performances, arguing that their 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund highlighted significant defensive shortcomings. Cabrini believes that a result of this nature is a sign that something is not functioning properly within the team.

Juventus began the season with impressive defensive solidity, but that strength has recently faltered. The Bianconeri have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three matches, a worrying trend for a side that historically relies on discipline and organisation at the back. When a team develops a reputation for conceding, opponents gain confidence, sensing that goals are always within reach.

Cabrini’s Criticism of Defensive Frailties

Reflecting on Juventus’ current struggles, Cabrini emphasised the need for a return to balance and control. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he said:

“I expect a tight match. 4-4? That’s not football. When a team like Juve concedes three or four goals, it’s clear they’re lacking something defensively. We need to work to regain solidity. I liked the 2-0 or 1-0 results, typical of a balanced team.”

Cabrini’s words underscore the contrast between Juventus’ past reputation for defensive resilience and their recent vulnerability. He stresses that victories earned through narrow margins and clean sheets often reflect a team with strong tactical structure and focus, something that appears to be missing at present.

Gleison Bremer in action against Genoa

The Path Forward for Tudor’s Juventus

Manager Igor Tudor will be eager to address these defensive lapses quickly. For Juventus to achieve their ambitions this season, they must re-establish themselves as a side capable of shutting out their opponents. Without defensive stability, even the strongest attacking displays will struggle to secure consistent victories.

The recent sequence of results demonstrates the urgency of making improvements at the back. Conceding goals so frequently risks undermining the progress made earlier in the campaign, and it places additional pressure on the forwards to outscore opponents rather than controlling games.

If Juventus can rediscover the defensive discipline that has traditionally defined them, they will be far better positioned to turn draws into victories. For now, however, the evidence suggests their current back line is not strong enough to deliver consistent success.