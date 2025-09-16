Juventus and Borussia Dortmund produced a remarkable 4-4 draw in Turin in their opening Champions League fixture of the 2025/2026 season.

Having already beaten Borussia Dortmund during pre-season and overcoming Inter Milan at the weekend, Juventus entered the match with confidence. However, this contest was always expected to provide a sterner examination, and it quickly became clear that Borussia Dortmund, unbeaten so far this season, were well prepared for a demanding evening. Both sides tested each other in the early exchanges with fast and incisive play, signalling that the contest would be far from cautious.

A Fiercely Competitive Encounter

Juventus began brightly, urged on by their supporters, but their inability to convert chances in the first half became a growing concern. Jonathan David was lively and industrious, yet he could not provide the decisive touch needed to turn pressure into goals. Questions were raised within the stands as to whether the lack of ruthlessness might prove damaging, and that concern was soon realised.

Early in the second half, Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring with a composed finish, punishing Juventus for their missed opportunities. The response, however, was swift, as Kenan Yildiz equalised just 11 minutes later. Any momentum gained by Juventus was quickly disrupted when Borussia Dortmund reclaimed the lead within a minute, capitalising on a lapse in concentration from the home side.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Goals Flow Until the Final Whistle

The fixture developed into a goal fest, as Dusan Vlahovic struck to level at 2-2, keeping Juventus firmly in the contest. Encouraged by their equaliser, Juventus sought to press for victory, but that ambition backfired when Yan Couto and Ramy Bensebaini, from the penalty spot, extended Borussia Dortmund’s advantage.

At that stage, Juventus appeared vulnerable, but changes from the bench reinvigorated the side. While Edon Zhegrova was introduced to add fresh impetus, it was Vlahovic who delivered again, producing a superb volley to narrow the deficit deep into added time. Remarkably, Juventus were not finished, and Lloyd Kelly struck another goal shortly afterwards to secure a dramatic 4-4 draw.

The result served as a thrilling reminder of the unpredictability of Champions League football, with both clubs showcasing attacking prowess, resilience, and determination in a match that will be remembered for its relentless drama.