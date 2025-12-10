Juventus will host Pafos in the Champions League shortly, and this is the starting eleven selected by Luciano Spalletti.

Juventus team to face Pafos

The Bianconeri have been inconsistent for much of the season, though they recorded a win against Bodo/Glimt in their previous European fixture. That victory had extended their run to three consecutive wins before Napoli ended their streak at the weekend, highlighting the need for stability in both selection and tactics.

Spalletti’s decision to change a system that had produced three successive wins against Napoli proved costly, and this match against Pafos offers an opportunity to return to winning ways. A failure to secure all three points would leave Juventus with little room for error as they aim to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League. The Cypriot side has been in excellent form, remaining unbeaten in their last five matches, which includes a notable Champions League draw against Monaco. Pafos have also claimed a European victory over Villarreal this season, demonstrating that they cannot be underestimated despite Juventus’ superior stature.

With the Allianz Stadium providing a supportive atmosphere, Juventus will be motivated to respond positively after their setback in Naples. Securing a win against Pafos is crucial not only for confidence but also for ensuring qualification to the next round of the competition. The Bianconeri must return to the style and consistency that produced their earlier victories, minimising mistakes and maximising the attacking threat of their squad. Spalletti will be under pressure to implement the right tactics and motivate the team effectively, as the margin for error in the Champions League is narrow.

As the match approaches, Juventus will aim to combine tactical discipline with attacking efficiency to guarantee a positive result. Fans will expect a convincing performance and three points, ensuring Juve continue their pursuit of European progression.