Juventus take on Real Madrid this evening in the last 16 of the Club World Cup, and this is the team that Igor Tudor has selected.

Juventus and Real Madrid are two of the biggest teams in world football, and with a place in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup at stake, a competitive game is very much expected.

Real Madrid are the favourites, but they are not as formidable as they once were, and while the same can be said of Juve, there is no reason for Tudor’s men to feel inferior to the Spanish giants.

Neither side is at their optimum level with key players out due to injury and fatigue starting to set in after a long hard season for both sides in their respective leagues. Additionally, there is also the weather to contend with; it is extremely hot at the moment, and a mid-afternoon kick-off in Miami does not help.

Juve come into this game on the back of a 5-2 loss to Man City, but context is required; it was a much-changed team due to Juve already having qualified for this stage, and while no defeat is a good thing, it should not affect their mindset for this match.

Real Madrid have won their last two group games to reach this stage, but they hardly played elite teams, and it is probably true to say that Juve represents Los Blancos’ hardest opponents so far in this tournament.

Everything is set up for a classic match; chances are that both teams will start slowly, but as soon as a goal goes in, the game should open up and provide an entertaining spectacle for both sets of fans.

