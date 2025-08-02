Juventus face Serie B side Reggiana in a pre-season fixture this morning as they intensify preparations ahead of the new campaign, and this is the team Igor Tudor has announced.

The summer transfer window has presented several challenges for the club, particularly in terms of financial strategy. Juventus must offload certain players before engaging in significant acquisitions, a reality that has shaped their pre-season planning. Despite these constraints, Tudor retains a capable squad, and he may be compelled to extract performances from some of the players who have not consistently featured or fulfilled expectations.

Opportunity for Rotation and Evaluation

This match provides an opportunity for a number of players to gain valuable minutes on the pitch. It is expected that Tudor will rotate the squad significantly, allowing fringe players and emerging talents to make their case for inclusion in the regular starting eleven. Equally, the encounter offers Reggiana a rare opportunity to test themselves against top-tier opposition, a challenge they will welcome as they prepare for a rigorous Serie B campaign.

Reggiana have set their sights on promotion to Serie A and will treat this fixture as a serious benchmark of their readiness. Having already played a pre-season match against Alcione Milano, which they won, the team will view this clash with Juventus as an essential part of their progression. Although it is not a competitive fixture, the intensity and quality of the opposition will demand a high standard of performance.

Historical Context and Current Expectations

For Juventus, this is their first pre-season match of the summer, and they will aim to begin positively. The encounter allows the coaching staff to assess individual fitness levels, team cohesion and tactical adaptability. Matches of this nature often play a key role in shaping squad decisions before the start of the season.

The last competitive meeting between the two clubs dates back to Serie A in 1997. Juventus won three of the last five meetings, remaining unbeaten across that period. While historical form favours the Bianconeri, Reggiana’s motivation and hunger could present an engaging contest.

Though friendly in nature, this match holds practical significance for both clubs, with Juventus focusing on regaining sharpness and Reggiana aiming to gauge their strength against elite-level competition.