Juventus have built a reputation this season for resilience, with late goals and an unbeaten run defining their recent matches. Supporters, however, will hope to see more comfortable victories as they prepare to face Verona today, and this is the team selected by Igor Tudor.

Juventus team v Verona

Under Tudor, the Bianconeri have embraced the mentality of their motto, “until the end,” showing determination and a refusal to accept defeat. With three straight league victories already secured, they now seek a fourth consecutive win, which could take them to the top of the Serie A standings if Napoli fail to secure maximum points in their own fixture.

Verona, by contrast, has endured a difficult start to the season. Consistency has eluded them, and they find themselves hovering just above the relegation zone. This precarious position adds further significance to the match, as defeat could see them slip into the bottom three. For Verona, facing one of the most in-form teams in Italy will be a stern challenge, but also an opportunity to reignite their season.

History offers little comfort for Verona. The two sides met at the start of 2024 in a match that ended in a 2-2 draw, the only time in their last five meetings that Juventus failed to win. Furthermore, the Bianconeri are unbeaten in their last three visits to Verona, securing two victories during that run.

Juventus will approach this fixture with confidence, but they will also recognise the importance of avoiding complacency. Matches against sides near the bottom can prove difficult, particularly when the underdogs are desperate for points.

For Tudor’s men, the priority will be maintaining momentum, extending their winning streak and, potentially, reaching the summit of the league table. For Verona, survival instincts will drive them to fight for every ball, making this encounter one to watch closely.