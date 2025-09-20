Ruben Loftus-Cheek has emerged as a potential transfer target for Juventus in the upcoming window, as they look to reinforce their squad. The Bianconeri already boast one of the strongest teams in the league but continue to explore options to maintain their competitiveness as the season progresses.

Juventus are focused on adding a midfielder who can integrate quickly and contribute immediately. While several names are reportedly on their shortlist, including Sandro Tonali, the Italian international is considered too expensive to pursue. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Loftus-Cheek of AC Milan has become a serious alternative due to his experience, quality and affordability.

Juventus’ Interest in Loftus-Cheek

Loftus-Cheek is viewed as a player capable of thriving under Igor Tudor, Juventus’ current manager, who values versatility and tactical intelligence in midfield. The Englishman’s contract with AC Milan runs until 2027, but he could be open to a move if the right opportunity arises. Juventus will likely need to negotiate with Milan to reach an agreement, as the Rossoneri would prefer to avoid losing him for free in the future.

The Bianconeri see Loftus-Cheek as a player who can immediately add strength to their midfield, bringing both physical presence and technical skill. His ability to perform consistently in top-level competitions makes him an attractive option for a team that is aiming to reclaim domestic dominance and compete strongly in European competitions.

(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Expectations and Potential Impact

If Loftus-Cheek joins Juventus, he would be expected to adapt quickly to the demands of Tudor’s tactical system. His versatility allows him to operate in several midfield roles, offering both defensive cover and attacking support. This flexibility could prove invaluable as Juventus continue to contend on multiple fronts this season.

The Englishman has long been regarded as one of Europe’s most underrated midfielders, and his move to Turin could represent the next step in his career. For Juventus, securing his services would not only strengthen their squad but also signal their continued ambition in both domestic and European football.