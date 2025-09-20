Juventus have received a welcome fitness boost ahead of their upcoming Serie A clash against Hellas Verona, with Francisco Conceicao expected to return to full training.

Conceicao’s Return to Training

According to Football Italia, Conceicao has resumed training with the Juventus squad after a period on the sidelines. The attacker was forced to return home from the Portugal international camp during the September break due to injury, delaying his involvement with the Bianconeri. His recovery had been closely monitored, given his importance to both club and country, and the latest reports suggest that he has made significant progress.

Although Conceicao was included on the bench in Juventus’ most recent match against Borussia Dortmund, he had yet to participate fully in team training. That has now changed, with the report stating that he trained on Thursday without experiencing any issues. If he continues to train effectively over the coming sessions, he is likely to be available for selection in the Verona match.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Impact on Juventus’ Attack

The return of Conceicao provides Juventus with increased depth in attack. Manager Igor Tudor is reported to be exercising caution, prioritising the player’s full recovery over a rushed return to the starting line-up. This measured approach will allow Conceicao to regain match fitness and confidence, ensuring he is fully prepared when he returns to competitive action.

Conceicao has been one of Juventus’ most influential attacking players, and his presence on the pitch against Verona would be a welcome addition. Supporters will be eager to see him contribute once again, but the club remains committed to careful management of his fitness. The priority is to ensure that he only plays when fully ready, reducing the risk of re-injury and allowing him to perform at his best.

As Juventus continue its campaign, the potential availability of Conceicao could prove decisive in maintaining attacking options and providing the squad with the quality required to compete effectively in both domestic and European competitions.