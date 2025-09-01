Juventus are sweating over the condition of Francisco Conceicao, who left the pitch carrying a knock on Sunday evening.

The 22-year-old was in the starting lineup against Genoa, forming the attacking trident alongside Kenan Yildiz and Jonathan David.

However, this trio wasn’t able to make the difference on this particular occasion, as the Bianconeri had to wait until the 73rd minute to break the deadlock, as Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic came off the bench and combined to score the winner.

Juventus worried about Francisco Conceicao

As for Conceicao, he was forced to leave the pitch in the 83rd minute after hurting his right leg as a result of a tackle.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport notes, the Portuguese tried to grit his teeth and overcome the pain, but eventually succumbed to the injury.

Getty Images

Igor Tudor thus brought on Nicolas Gonzalez as a replacement, in what could go down as the latter’s last ever appearance for Juventus. The Argentinian is currently finalising his transfer to Atletico Madrid. He joins the Spanish capital side on loan with the obligation to buy for €33 million.

At this stage, Juventus will be hoping that Conceicao’s injury is nothing serious, as they’ll be eager to have him at the manager’s disposal for the Derby d’Italia against Inter which will occur immediately following the international break.

Juventus have a ready-made replacement in Edon Zhegrova

The Bianconeri are already without Mattia Perin and Fabio Miretti, in addition to long-term absentees Arkadiusz Milik and Juan Cabal.

But the good news for the Old Lady is that Edon Zhegrova is only hours away from sealing a deadline-day switch to Juventus.

Like Conceicao, the Kosovan is a tricky left-footed winger who enjoys cutting to the middle, so the two players are expected to compete for a starting spot throughout the campaign.