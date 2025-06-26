The official Juventus X account has released the official starting lineup for the FIFA World Cup clash against Manchester City.

The Bianconeri have started their CWC on the right foot. After pummelling Al Ain by five unanswered goals, they overcame Wydad by four goals to one in their second outing. Likewise, Man City have prevailed in the first two contests.

Hence, both European giants have qualified for the Round of 16, but it remains to be seen which one will finish at the top of Group G. Thanks to one extra goal, Juve only need a draw to claim the first spot.

Ahead of the big contest in Orlando, both managers revealed their desire to rotate their starting lineup, especially Igor Tudor who fielded the same starting XI in the first two matches.

The Juventus boss will maintain his favourite 3-4-2-1 formation, but with different personnel.

However, the backlin remained intact, with Michele Gregorio starting in goal behind Pierre Kalulu, Nicolo Savona and Lloyd Kelly.

Filip Kostic will make his first Juventus start following his loan stint at Fenerbahce, while Alberto Costa gets the nod once more on the right flank.

In the middle of the park, Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli will link up with Weston McKennie in his first start following a slight injury.

Teun Koopmeiners also back in the starting lineup for the first time in more than two months. He will join Nicolas Gonzalez in the attacking-midfielder slots behind Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Savona, Kelly; Costa, Locatelli, McKennie, Kostic; Gonzalez, Koopmeiners; Vlahovic.

Manchester City XI (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Ait-Nouri; Rodri; Savinha, Reijnders, Silva, Doku, Marmoush