Juventus and Federico Chiesa are at odds after the club took a tough stance on his departure.

Juve has made it clear that he needs to leave, and as he struggles to find a new club, they have now forced him out of first-team training.

The Old Lady is reconsidering its decision to offload some players and has decided to reinstate Weston McKennie, who might even start their game against Como.

However, the situation is different for Chiesa, who is now expected to leave the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has pushed him out of first-team training, but Massimo Pavan believes they could adopt a different approach to make it easier to sell him.

He suggests that the attacker be reinstated for the next few games, which could help attract a suitor to sign him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus plays Como in two days, it wouldn’t be convenient to make peace and put him on the bench. Suppose he is needed in the second half, you put him on, Chiesa plays well and scores, Juventus can sell him more easily and Chiesa can convince buyers that he is a good investment. Of course, there are questions of principle and economics, as well as technical ones, but a head-on confrontation is not convenient for anyone.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the most valuable players in our squad now, but he clearly is not part of our plans, and we should truly offload him when we can.