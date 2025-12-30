Sandro Tonali remains a long-term target for Juventus, with Miralem Pjanic convinced he would be an ideal addition to the squad. Tonali has flourished at Newcastle United, where he is a key player and enjoys a substantial salary. The midfielder moved from AC Milan to England for a significant transfer fee, a price Juventus were unable to match at the time.

Despite this, there remains the possibility that Tonali could return to Serie A in the future, and Juventus are determined to be the club that secures his signature. The club’s directors and manager are reportedly united in the belief that he would be a superb signing, adding both quality and experience to the midfield.

Tonali’s Availability

Newcastle United currently have no intention of selling Tonali, but, as is often the case in modern football, every player has a price. Should Tonali express a desire to leave, the club are expected to consider a transfer. His abilities are widely recognised, and few would dispute that he possesses the qualities necessary to excel at Juventus.

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Pjanic Backs the Move

Miralem Pjanic has publicly expressed his confidence in Tonali’s potential impact at Juve. Speaking to Calciomercato, he said, “I have no doubts: I’d sign Sandro Tonali right away. He’s incredibly strong and would be the perfect addition. This Juve really needs someone like him in midfield. Tonali has strength, temperament, he reads the play and knows how to set up the game. If they were to bring him back to Italy, it would be a huge coup for Juve. He’s the best Italian midfielder around right now.”

Pjanic’s endorsement highlights the qualities that make Tonali such a highly rated midfielder, including his physical strength, tactical intelligence, and ability to control the tempo of a game. If Juventus are able to persuade Tonali to return to Italy, he could play a pivotal role in strengthening their midfield and supporting Luciano Spalletti’s project at the club.