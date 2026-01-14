Juventus has been in impressive form in recent matches, prompting growing discussion about a possible Scudetto challenge by the end of the season. The Old Lady did not begin the campaign as a leading title contender, with most observers believing a finish inside the top four would represent a successful outcome. Early expectations were therefore measured rather than ambitious.

The squad has long been recognised as talented, yet doubts surrounded the managerial situation. Igor Tudor failed to convince many that he could guide the team to sustained success, let alone a title push. Performances lacked consistency, and there was little indication that Juventus could bridge the gap to the strongest sides in the league under his leadership.

Spalletti impact and rising belief

Juventus acted decisively by replacing Tudor with Luciano Spalletti, a move that has transformed the outlook of the season. Since his arrival, the team has shown renewed organisation, confidence, and tactical clarity. Results have followed, and Juventus is now regarded as one of the strongest teams in Italy on current form. That improvement has naturally led to renewed belief among supporters and pundits alike.

The run of positive results has altered perceptions, with talk of a title challenge no longer dismissed out of hand. Winning regularly has placed Juventus closer to the summit and increased scrutiny of their credentials. However, consistency over a longer period remains the true measure of whether they can sustain a genuine Scudetto bid.

Collovati offers a measured assessment

Former player Fulvio Collovati has acknowledged the progress but remains cautious in his assessment. Speaking according to Tuttojuve, he questioned whether Juventus is truly ready to lift the title. He said, “If you ask me if this is a Scudetto-worthy Juve, because it’s clear that when they win five out of six games, and a draw played out in a certain way against Lecce, they start talking about the Scudetto race, but in my opinion, Juventus is still a step behind the game we saw between Inter and Napoli. However, with the transfer market, you never know, but as it stands, Juve are not Scudetto-worthy but will compete for the top three or four spots.”

Collovati’s comments reflect a balanced view. Juventus has improved significantly and looks capable of challenging near the top, but questions remain about whether they can outperform established rivals over the full season. For now, they remain contenders for the leading positions rather than clear favourites for the title.