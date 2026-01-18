After casting Federico Chiesa aside, Juventus are now preparing an onslaught for Atalanta wantaway Daniel Maldini.

Over the past few weeks, the Bianconeri attempted to bring the Liverpool winger back to Turin. But while the 28-year-old was said to be hellbent on returning to his former club, the deal has stalled in recent days.

As reported on Saturday, Juventus have now decided to pull the plug on their plans for Chiesa, and instead turn their attention towards Maldini.

A part of the Old Lady’s decision can be attributed to their negotiations with Liverpool, as the two clubs couldn’t find an agreement on the formula and figures.

However, Juventus gave up too soon, which suggests that other factors came into play.

Juventus believe Federico Chiesa won’t suit the required role

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the club directors may have realised that Chiesa’s arrival could upset the hierarchy that is beginning to take shape under Luciano Spalletti.

After all, Kenan Yildiz has now cemented himself as the undisputed first choice for Juventus on the left side of the attacking trident, which is also the role that Chiesa relishes.

Federico Chiesa (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Therefore, since the Bianconeri are seeking a player who is willing to act as an understudy for the Turkish star, the Liverpool man might be too ‘cumbersome’ for the role.

On the other hand, Maldini would be more willing to play a secondary role, given his modest status compared to Chiesa’s.

Why Maldini would be the right profile for Juventus

The 24-year-old Maldini joined Atalanta last January, but hasn’t been able to carve out a starting role ever since, as he remains behind the likes of Ademola Lookman and Charles De Ketelaere in the pecking order.

And with Giacomo Raspadori joining Raffaele Palladino’s squad, the competition for starting places will become more ferocious.

On the other hand, the Milan youth product would cherish the opportunity to play under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti, who had given him his senior Italy debut.

Juventus are hoping to sign Maldini on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, while Atalanta are pushing to add an obligation to buy.

The Turin-based newspaper expects next week to be decisive on this particular front.