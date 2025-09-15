Igor Tudor continues to demonstrate his qualities as an underrated manager, with his tactical decision-making proving decisive in Juventus’ dramatic victory over Inter Milan.

The men in black and white faced their most difficult challenge of the league campaign so far when Inter arrived in Turin. Juventus had secured victories in their opening two league fixtures, and extending that winning run was essential to maintain momentum. Inter, meanwhile, had already suffered one defeat and were eager to avoid losing a second in just three matches, which would have raised concerns within their camp.

A Match of High Stakes

With so much at stake, the contest was always likely to be fiercely contested. Cristian Chivu, who has shown he understands how to set up his side against Juventus, presented a tactical challenge. Inter looked to have the advantage at one stage, leading 3-2 and threatening to end Juventus’ unbeaten start.

However, the men in black and white displayed remarkable resilience, mounting a spirited comeback to turn the game around and eventually secure a 4-3 victory. The performance not only highlighted the determination within the squad but also showcased Tudor’s growing reputation for in-game management.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tudor’s Tactical Acumen Praised

Pundit Nicola Amoruso, speaking via Tuttojuve, was keen to underline the significance of Tudor’s influence in guiding Juventus to victory. He remarked, “It was a great advert for Italian football, an exciting and hard-fought match in the Premier League style. We saw very strong signals from Juventus, a team with clear ideas. Tudor read the game very well with his substitutions.”

The recognition highlights how Tudor’s decisions from the touchline were instrumental in shifting the balance of the match. His willingness to make bold adjustments ensured that Juventus could overturn a difficult situation and secure a statement victory against one of their fiercest rivals.

As Juventus look ahead to further challenges this season, their supporters will be encouraged by the tactical maturity displayed by their manager. Tudor’s ability to influence matches through intelligent decision-making could prove crucial in sustaining their momentum across both domestic and European campaigns.

The win against Inter not only maintained Juventus’ perfect league record but also reinforced belief in Tudor’s leadership. If he continues to deliver such performances, his reputation as one of the most effective tacticians in Italian football will only grow stronger.