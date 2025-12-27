Genoa continues to monitor Mattia Perin as they aim to secure his services as soon as possible. The goalkeeper has spent much of his time at Juventus as a second choice, with his last consistent spell as a first-choice goalkeeper occurring during his loan at Genoa.

The club is struggling this season and is seeking to strengthen its squad, including signing a new goalkeeper. Perin is their preferred option, as they believe his talent and experience could enhance their team and help them become more competitive.

Juventus’ Position on Perin

Juventus have previously blocked Perin from leaving, but with Michele di Gregorio now established as their first-choice goalkeeper, the club appears more open to allowing his departure. This development could provide Perin with a valuable opportunity to secure more playing time and demonstrate his abilities, either on a loan deal or potentially through a permanent transfer.

Despite limited appearances, Perin is still regarded as an important figure within the Juventus dressing room. His influence and professionalism mean the club may remain hesitant to sanction his exit entirely, balancing his on-field contributions with his off-field presence.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Agreement with Genoa

According to Tuttojuve, Perin has already agreed to a move to Genoa, with only the final agreement between the clubs pending. A loan spell would allow him to prove his quality and return to Juventus with a stronger claim for first-team action, while a permanent transfer could see him become a key player in Genoa’s efforts to improve their results.

Perin’s potential move illustrates the delicate balance Juventus maintains between nurturing squad depth and enabling players to develop through regular competitive football. Genoa, meanwhile, views the goalkeeper as a critical addition capable of providing both experience and leadership at the back, making him a priority target in the January transfer window.