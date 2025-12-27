Sandro Tonali remains a dream signing for Juventus, and the Bianconeri are reportedly prepared to add him to their squad should Newcastle United open up an opportunity, according to Il Bianconero. The Allianz Stadium side have admired him since his time at AC Milan, where he was regarded as a potential heir to Andrea Pirlo.

Newcastle, however, secured his services with a significant transfer fee, taking him to the Premier League. Juventus are now reportedly monitoring the midfielder closely, hoping to bring him back to Italy. The financial terms could prove challenging, as the wages he earns in England may be beyond what Juve can comfortably offer, and Newcastle are likely to demand a substantial fee for his departure.

Tonali’s Potential Return to Serie A

Despite being settled in England, Tonali’s Italian heritage and previous experience in Serie A could make a return appealing in the future. Juventus remain optimistic that he could be persuaded to join them, and they will continue to follow his progress closely. According to the report, he is considered a dream target by the club’s decision-makers and by Luciano Spalletti, who has given the go-ahead to pursue a player he previously coached at the national team level.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Challenges Ahead for Juventus

At present, Tonali is under a long-term contract with Newcastle, who are not known as a selling club. This presents a significant obstacle for Juventus, as they would face resistance in attempting to secure his signature. Nonetheless, the club’s continued interest and monitoring of his situation indicate their commitment to pursuing the midfielder should an opportunity arise.

While financial and contractual barriers make a move challenging, Tonali’s quality and experience continue to make him an attractive target for Juventus, who remain hopeful that circumstances could eventually allow them to strengthen their squad with the talented midfielder.