Ronaldo reportedly decides where he wants to end his career

Well, it appears that Juventus won’t be paying Cristiano Ronaldo 31 million euros per year until he reaches his forties.

The Portuguese superstar has a contract with the Old Lady that lasts until the summer of 2022, but at this point, it seems unlikely that the two parties would agree on a renewal – especially amidst the current financial difficulties.

The legendary striker had previously stated that he’d like to play on until he reaches the age of 40, and he has reportedly chosen his final club.

According to Record (via ilBianconero), CR7 wants to end his career at his former club Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo joined the capital club in 1997 as a 12-year-old, and rose through the club’s ranks, eventually earning a big move for Manchester United in 2003.

Since then, the Portugal captain has been one of the biggest stars in all of sports, winning numerous trophies for club and country, as well as countless individual rewards and achievements.

If the Lisbon side manages to reach the Champions League by the time Ronaldo frees himself from his Juventus contract, then a deal would be very likely to happen, as the player still wishes to compete on the biggest stages.

The five-time Balon d’Or winner is currently leading the Serie A goal-scoring charts with 27 strikes to his name.

After scoring a late brace against Udinese on Sunday, Ronaldo is currently just one goal short of his 100th goal for Juventus.