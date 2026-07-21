Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Samuele Ricci after Milan decided the midfielder does not fit Ruben Amorim’s tactical model, according to journalist Daniele Longo reporting for Calciomercato.

Ricci’s entourage has moved quickly to identify possible destinations, with both Juventus and Atalanta already receiving proposals. The interest at Juve is not entirely new ground – Ricci was discussed as part of a potential swap involving Federico Gatti as recently as January.

Sarri’s Longstanding Admiration

At Atalanta, Maurizio Sarri is a known admirer, having attempted to bring Ricci to Lazio during his time there. Sarri’s interest gives Atalanta a clear edge in terms of the player’s fit within a defined tactical system, which could complicate Juventus’s pursuit if both clubs move simultaneously.

The competitive dynamic here is straightforward: Juve and Atalanta are chasing the same profile, and whichever club can offer Ricci a convincing sporting project earliest is likely to gain the upper hand. Massara’s track record of leveraging personal relationships to broker deals involving Milan players toward Juventus adds a layer of plausibility to the Bianconeri’s involvement.

Milan’s Valuation and the Case for Selling

Milan are asking for at least €20 million to open talks, a figure that reflects the price Milan want to start negotiations. The tactical reasoning is blunt: Amorim’s preferred profile does not match Ricci’s characteristics, and with seven midfield options competing for two spots, Milan need to move bodies out.

Ricci’s first season in Milan red was not his strongest. The primary source notes that he did not have an excellent 2025/26 campaign, and that it was his first season and he needed stability, which he did not quite get. His quality was evident in Serie A with Torino, and both Juventus and Atalanta are well aware of what a settled Ricci can produce. At €20m-plus, the conversation is open – whether either club bids close to that figure will define how quickly this moves.