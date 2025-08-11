Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho appeared to be all set to join Juventus at point, but the situation has drastically changed, especially following the emergence of a new suitor.

The London native spent the last 18 months on loan between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, and he now finds himself an outcast at Ruben Amorim’s court following his return to Carrington.

The Bianconeri initially identified the 25-year-old as one of their primary targets of the summer, and held several rounds of talks with his entourage and Man Utd.

Juventus put Jadon Sancho deal on ice

In recent weeks, Juventus had a change of heart, deciding to put all their efforts into bringing back Francisco Conceicao on a permanent transfer, thus putting Sancho’s deal on hold.

While the Serie A giants haven’t completely abandoned this track, it is believed that they won’t pursue the England international before making some room in the squad by offloading some of their current players, like Dusan Vlahovic, Douglas Luiz, and perhaps Nicolas Gonzalez.

But in the meantime, Sancho and his entourage don’t intend to motionlessly await a call from the Old Lady, which might never come, but they’re surely seeking new opportunities.

Roma enter the fray for Sancho

In his latest update on CaughtOffside, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reveals that the winger could end up signing for Roma.

The Giallorossi have gathered detailed information on Sancho in recent hours, and it remains to be seen whether they will submit a concrete offer.

The Italian capital side has a star-studded attacking-midfield department, with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Matias Soule, and Lorenzo Pellegrini, but Gian Piero Gasperini could be tempted by the opportunity to work with Sancho and try to revive his career, as he did with several other players during his illustrious career.