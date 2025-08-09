Juventus are actively pursuing the signing of Jadon Sancho during the current transfer window, with the club determined to secure his arrival. The English winger has reportedly been instructed to leave Manchester United and is in discussions to find a new destination where he can continue his career.

After several weeks of negotiations, Juventus appeared to have reached an agreement with both the player and his current club. However, progress has since stalled, and discussions regarding the move have quietened considerably.

Squad Management Delaying the Deal

In recent weeks, Juventus have been focused on reducing its squad size, aiming to remove players who are no longer part of the club’s long-term plans. While some departures have been completed, several players remain, and their continued presence could limit the club’s ability to make further signings. One of the players linked to a potential exit is Nicolas Gonzalez, whose departure is considered essential in unlocking the Sancho deal.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Gianni Balzarini stated, “The problem is that Nico Gonzalez has to leave first, after which the path can be cleared. Sancho. That’s all. It’s possible, we’re not 100% sure he’ll be released, but Sancho is still there, no one has signed him yet.” His comments highlight the direct link between Gonzalez’s transfer and Juventus’s ability to move forward with the Sancho acquisition.

Potential Impact of Sancho’s Arrival

Sancho’s addition to the squad could provide a significant boost to Juventus’ attacking options. Known for his creativity, technical skill and ability to influence games in the final third, he would bring an extra dimension to the team’s forward play. However, the club’s transfer strategy is currently constrained by the need to offload certain players before committing to further expenditure.

Ultimately, while Juventus remain interested and Sancho is yet to commit to another club, the outcome hinges on whether they can finalise the necessary departures. If Gonzalez leaves promptly, the path for Sancho’s arrival could be cleared, enabling the Bianconeri to strengthen their attacking department before the transfer window closes.