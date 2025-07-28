Juventus have reportedly hit the brakes on their attempts to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, giving themselves additional time to reflect on the matter.

The Bianconeri have been pursuing the England international for several months, considering him a main target to bolster the attacking midfield/wing department.

The Serie A giants have been negotiating with the player’s entourage and Man Utd, but have yet to finalise the deal.

Why Juventus are reconsidering Sancho deal

During his latest appearance on Rai, Italian journalist Ciro Venerato claims that Juventus have already found an agreement with Man United over the figures and formula of the transfer, but they are having second thoughts for reasons not necessarily related to the financial aspect.

The transfer market expert believes that the issue could lie elsewhere, potentially in Sancho’s less-than-perfect disciplinary record.

“Juventus are still reflecting on Sancho,” said Venerato on Domenica Sportiva via TuttoJuve

“However, this has less to do with the financial agreements with Man United and the player, which have already been reached, and more with other issues, those related to the player’s character. In short, Juventus have stopped for now.”

Jadon Sancho (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Juventus taking their time before launching new onslaught for Jadon Sancho

Curiously, the journalist also reveals that the intermediary sent by Man Utd to Turin has yet to meet Juventus officials.

“I’ll just tell you that the intermediary in the negotiations, who is there in Turin, his name is Matthew Conning, has yet to meet Comolli.

“Right now, there’s a significant stalemate for Sancho. Juve is playing all their chips on Kolo Muani, who is also a target for Man Utd and Milan.”

Sancho had famously clashed with his former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag at the start of the 2023/24 season, which prompted a return to Borussia Dortmund in January 2024, followed by a loan spell at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old now finds himself an outcast at Ruben Amorim’s court.