Juventus will have to decide between keeping Weston McKennie or Fabio Miretti for next season, while several top Serie A clubs are following the situation with great interest.

Since his arrival, Igor Tudor implemented a 3-4-2-1 formation, meaning that the squad requires the presence of four central midfielders vying for the two roles in the double pivot.

While Teun Koopmeiners is being considered an attacking midfielder, Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli are currently the main choices in the middle of the park. However, it remains to be seen who will occupy the other two spots, especially with Douglas Luiz heading towards the exit door after going AWOL.

Juventus preparing to shake up their midfield

Reports in the Italian press expect Juventus to buy at least one new midfielder. The management have identified Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand as the ideal man for the role, while others like Yves Bissouma and Sofyan Amrabat are considered cheaper alternatives.

But while some sources believe that the Serie A giants could add two new midfielders, this remains unconfirmed.

Therefore, there could be room for McKennie and Miretti, or rather one of them.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

According to Tuttosport, Tudor and the Juventus directors will have to decide whether to cash in on the American, or the young Italian.

As the report explains, McKennie finds himself in an identical situation to last season, with his contract expiring in a year. Therefore, the Bianconeri could be open to selling him rather than risk losing him for free next summer.

Juventus must decide between Weston McKennie & Fabio Miretti

The Texan would be available for circa €15, and he reportedly has suitors in Roma and Milan (where he would reunite with Max Allegri).

As for Miretti, his sale would represent pure capital gains given his status as a Juventus youth product.

The 21-year-old attracted interest from Napoli, but their offer was only worth €10 million or so, while Juventus are holding out for at least €15 million.

Therefore, we can expect some developments on this particular front.