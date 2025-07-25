Juventus and Manchester United held another round of negotiations as they continue to work on finalising the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

The Bianconeri have identified the 25-year-old as one of their main targets of the summer, while the Red Devils are keen to offload him since he’s not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans. Moreover, the winger is all in favour of a move to Turin.

Therefore, all parties appear to be on the same wave, and all that remains is finding agreements amongst themselves.

Juve accelerated attempts to sign Jadon Sancho

In recent days, it has been reported that Juventus had received the green light to finalise the operation, but opted to put the deal on ice. That’s because the Bianconeri prioritised the signing of Francisco Conceicao on a permanent basis, and must now make room for the Man Utd outcast by offloading some of their players.

Nevertheless, new reports in the Italian press, including one from Alfredo Pedulla, reveal that the negotiations as still progressing, and that Juventus are looking to close the deal regardless of the future of Nico Gonzalez, who remains on the transfer list.

Man United & Juventus working on finalising Sancho deal

The reputable Italian journalist reveals that Mathew Conning was sent to Turin as an intermediary on behalf of United to negotiate with Juventus.

Pedulla also insists that the Premier League giants have already accepted Juve’s offer of £15 million. The Red Devils are also expected to offer Sancho a severance package to make up for the pay cut, as the Old Lady surely won’t match his current salary.

The source also notes that rumours regarding Turkish interest (mainly from Fenerbahce and Besiktas) in the player remain unconfirmed, as Juventus appear to be the clear frontrunners in the race.