Nicolas Gonzalez is expected to depart Juventus this summer, as he has been identified as one of the players that manager Igor Tudor is prepared to offload. Despite being brought in at the request of Thiago Motta during the previous transfer window, the attacker’s future at the club now appears uncertain.

Juventus have placed Gonzalez on their list of available players, with the club open to a sale if it becomes clear that he will not play a central role in the squad moving forward. Gonzalez himself is unlikely to remain at the club without assurances regarding his importance, making a transfer increasingly probable.

Saudi Arabia Emerges as a Leading Destination

Several clubs have already expressed interest in Gonzalez, but a move to the Saudi Pro League appears particularly likely. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Al Ahli are keen to add the Argentinian attacker to their ranks and are prepared to present a compelling offer. The Saudi club reportedly intends to double his current salary at Juventus in order to convince him to join their project.

Al Ahli believe Gonzalez possesses the technical quality and experience to become a key figure in their squad, and they are ready to invest significantly to secure his signature. Their ambition reflects a broader trend of players making the switch from European football to the Saudi Pro League, where increased investment has heightened the competition and profile of the league.

Juventus Prepared to Conclude Deal

Juventus are willing to proceed with the transfer should Gonzalez accept personal terms with the Saudi outfit. The club understands that every player has a market value and, in Gonzalez’s case, is ready to do business for the right fee. Although he has been a valuable contributor, the club must also balance its financial and tactical priorities.

Allowing Gonzalez to move on would free up both salary space and a position within the squad, enabling Juventus to continue shaping a team that aligns with Tudor’s long-term vision. If an agreement is reached with Al Ahli, the deal could mark another high-profile shift from Serie A to the Middle East in what continues to be a dynamic transfer window.