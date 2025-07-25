VERONA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 23: Giuseppe Marotta of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between Verona and FC Internazionale at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on November 23, 2024 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Inter were reportedly offered the services of Douglas Luiz who is desperate to leave Juventus as soon as possible.

The Brazilian is coming off a miserable first year in Turin, as he failed to replicate his exploits at Aston Villa. Hence, the 27-year-old has been labelled by fans and observers as a €50 million flop.

While Thiago Motta had at least tried to field Luiz when fit, Igor Tudor made it abundantly clear that the midfielder has no place in his plans.

Douglas Luiz doesn’t report to Juventus pre-season

On Thursday, the situation reached a head as Douglas failed to show up on the first day of pre-season without an official leave. He is now expected to be punished and fined for his defiant stance.

Needless to say, the story of Luiz at Juventus is all but over, as both parties are determined to go their separate ways this summer.

In fact, the player and his entourage are so keen on an exit that they were willing to offer the Brazilian’s services to Juve’s most hated rivals.

According to La Repubblica journalist Nicola Balice (via TuttoJuve), Luiz’s agents met with Inter officials in order to pitch the move.

Inter not interested in Douglas Luiz

However, the Nerazzurri turned down the opportunity to sign the Manchester City youth product, as they have no place for him at the moment.

Nevertheless, Luiz has no shortage of suitors, as several Premier League clubs have enquired about his services, including Everton, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest, who are all interested in bringing him back to England, albeit on an initial loan deal.

As for Douglas, his main desire is to return to his former club, Aston Villa, but it remains to be seen if the Birmingham-based club will open the door for a reunion.