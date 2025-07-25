Juventus are still determined to sign Morten Hjulmand this summer, but his high valuation is forcing them to keep tabs on other options.

The Serie A giants are looking to offload Douglas Luiz who confirmed his status as an exile by failing to show up on the first day of pre-season without official leave.

Moreover, Fabio Miretti could be sold to Napoli, while Weston McKennie’s future is anything but certain, especially with his contract expiring in 12 months. Therefore, midfield reinforcement is a must at Juventus.

Juventus still keen to sign Morten Hjulmand

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Hjulmand is the priority target to bolster Igor Tudor’s middle of the park.

The Sporting CP captain combines physical strength with the right technical attributes, rendering him the right man for the job. Moreover, he has Serie A experience under his belt thanks to his experience at Lecce.

But while the Bianconeri are willing to splash up to €40 million for the Denmark international, this might be enough to convince the Portuguese champions.

Morten Hjulmand (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Hjulmand’s contract includes a release clause worth €80 million, and it has been said that Sporting won’t accept any offers below €60 million.

Therefore, Juventus are keeping alternative tracks alive, ones that lead to more affordable midfielders, beginning with Yves Bissouma.

Juventus identify Bissouma & three others as Hjulmand alternatives

The 28-year-old Malian’s contract with Tottenham will expire in a year, so he should be available on a cut price.

However, it is important to note that Juventus are keen to preserve their second non-EU spot for Atletico Madrid wingback Nahuel Molina. They have already used their first when registering Jonathan David.

The source also mentions Fulhma’s Sander Berge. The Towering Norwegian made a strong impression in his first season at Craven Cottage after making the move from Brighton last summer.

Moreover, Juventus are keeping an eye on Fenerbahce’s Moroccan enforcer Sofyan Amrabat and Benfica star Florentino Luiz.