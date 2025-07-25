New Juventus signing Joao Mario admits that Francisco Conceicao played an instrumental role in his move to Turin.

The two players know each other have played side by side at Porto. Curiously, they made the same switch in the space of 48 hours.

Conceicao had spent the previous campaign on loan at Juventus, cementing himself as a fan favourite. Therefore, the winger was keen to make a permanent transfer to Turin, and he finally got his wish after weeks of negotiations between the two clubs.

Nevertheless, the long talks proved beneficial, as they also paved the way for two other transfers.

Conceicao convinced Joao Mario to join him at Juventus

On Thursday, the Bianconeri announced the signing of Porto wingback Joao Mario on a deal worth €11.4 million, while Alberto Costa headed in the opposite direction, just six months following his move from Vitoria Guimaraes.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In his first interview as a Juventus player, Mario revealed how Conceicao convinced him to join him at Continassa after speaking highly about the club.

“Yes, I talked to Chico, and he spoke highly of the club and this city,” said the 25-year-old in his interview with JTV via JuventusNews24.

“When I talked to him, I immediately realised I had to come here, because he only said positive things about his experience. I’m really excited to play with him and all my other teammates.”

Joao Mario sheds light on his role and playing attributes

The Portugal international also told Juventus fans what to expect from him, as he explained his role on the pitch.

“When I started my career, I played as a winger due to my attacking style. Now, however, I play at right-back as I feel comfortable in this position.

“The fans can expect an attacking player who enjoys creating chances, providing assists, and scoring some goals if possible. And that’s what I hope to give.”