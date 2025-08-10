Juventus head coach Igor Tudor is expecting two of his players to shine in the new season following a miserable 2024/25.

The Croatian manager held a press conference ahead of Sunday’s friendly contest against Borussia Dortmund, which will be the final act in their German tour after a week of training at the Adidas headquarters.

Tudor discussed several matters, while identifying Gleison Bremer and Teun Koopmeiners as two players who will prove their worth this season.

Tudor expecting big things from Bremer & Koopmeiners

The Juventus are both coming off a forgettable season, albeit for different reasons. The Brazilian defender suffered an ACL injury in early October which ruled him out of action for the remainder of the campaign, while the Dutchman failed to replicate the inspiring performances he delivered during his previous spell at Atalanta between 2021 and 2024.

Nevertheless, Tudor is certain that the new campaign will bear better fortunes for both players.

“It’ll be their season. They’re two strong players, I’m very happy with how they’re performing,” said the 46-year-old in his pre-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“Each had his own problems. Bremer is recovering from this long-term injury and will start tomorrow; we’ll see how much playing time he gets. Koop is doing well, he’ll have an important role this season.”

Tudor on David, Joao Mario & Dusan Vlahovic

Tudor also revealed that new signings Joao Mario and Jonathan David will both start the contest against BVB, but had very few words to say about Dusan Vlahovic.

“Joao and Jonathan are integrating well. They’re both working well. They are professionals, and they’ll both start tomorrow.”

“I talk to everyone. Dusan is doing as well as the others; he’s very professional, so I have nothing else to say.”