Simone Inzghi asks Inter Milan to hijack Juventus move for Serie A midfielder

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi is keen on a reunion with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and is set to compete with Juventus for the Serbian midfielder’s signature in the current transfer window, report Tuttomercatoweb

Juventus has been interested in Milinkovic-Savic for over a year but has faced difficulties in finalising the deal. They have reportedly offered €20 million for the midfielder, but Lazio has deemed the offer insufficient to prompt a sale.

In the midst of Juventus’s struggles, Inter Milan has now emerged as a potential suitor. Manager Simone Inzaghi, who previously worked with Milinkovic-Savic at Lazio, has expressed a desire to sign him for Inter. Their past working relationship could prove influential in persuading the midfielder to leave Lazio and join Inter instead of Juventus.

The competition between the two clubs, coupled with the history between Inzaghi and Milinkovic-Savic, adds an interesting dynamic to the pursuit of the Serbian midfielder’s services.

Juve FC Says

SMS also considers us a top club, so his next team will come down to the side that offers the most money for his signature.

If we are very serious about making him a squad member in Turin, we must push to ensure no one gets ahead of us to meet Lazio’s asking price.

We also need to strike an agreement on personal terms with the midfielder to assure him we are serious about wanting to add him to our squad.