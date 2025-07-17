Juventus and Manchester United are reportedly on the cusp of sealing an agreement for the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

The winger has been sent back to Carrington following a loan spell at Chelsea, but he isn’t expected to dwell for too long, as Ruben Amorim isn’t willing to accommodate him in his plans.

Therefore, Sancho has been told to find himself a new club, and luckily for him, Juventus are offering him an escape route from his unpleasant situation.

In recent weeks, Juventus have been negotiating with Man Utd as well as the player’s representatives, making significant progress on both fronts.

Juve & Man Utd close to striking Jadon Sancho agreement?

Some sources believe that the Bianconero have already found an agreement with the Englishman’s entourage on personal terms, but that the final obstacle to overcome is striking an accord with the Red Devils.

But according to Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve, the Serie A giants are closing in on an agreement with United worth €15 million.

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

While the Premier League boys were initially aiming for €25 million, they have now decided to accept Juve’s proposal after realising that they’re unlikely to find a suitor willing to meet their asking price, especially with the player’s contract expiring next summer.

How Juventus can afford both Conceicao & Sancho

Juventus are also on the verge of announcing the permanent transfer of Francisco Conceicao. Nevertheless, the source reveals that the management has been encouraged to submit an offer for Sancho as well, as they now firmly believe they can offload Nico Gonzalez this summer, thus guaranteeing cash flow.

Moreover, sources have claimed that the Old Lady isn’t only pursuing Sancho, but also enquired about fellow Man United outcast, Marcus Rashford, albeit they have yet to kickstart any concrete talks with the player of his club.