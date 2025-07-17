Juventus have reportedly added another Manchester United wantaway forward to their shortlist in the form of Marcus Rashford.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano revealed that five Man Utd players have requested to leave the club and have been given the green light to pursue new accommodations. In addition to Sancho and Rashford, the transfer market expert also named Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.

This was hardly a coincidence, given that Ruben Amorim had already omitted all of them from his plans.

The Portuguese manager made it abundantly clear that none of these players has a place at his court, beginning with Rashford.

Rashford, Sancho & three others asked to leave Man United

The England international was a starter when the 40-year-old first took over at Carrington in November, but their relationship swiftly turned sour, as the latter wasn’t impressed with the player’s demeanour on the training pitch, prompting an exclusion from the squad by December.

Rashford then embarked on a loan stint at Aston Villa, where he had managed to impress, but the Birmingham-based club chose not to exercise the option to buy the forward for £40 million, especially after missing out on Champions League prize money next season.

Therefore, the 27-year-old finds himself an exit at his boyhood club once more, awaiting a new opportunity.

Juventus ask about Marcus Rashford

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus could decide to bet on Rashford, as they enquired about his services on Wednesday.

The Serie A giants are currently negotiating a deal with Man Utd for Sancho, and believe that we’re not too far away from a definitive agreement on that front.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the two clubs will also engage in talks for another player outcasted by Amorim, even though Rashford’s well-known desire is to play for Barcelona.