Jadon Sancho remains a prominent target for Juventus as the club continues its efforts to strengthen the squad during the summer transfer window. The Bianconeri have been monitoring the English attacker for some time and have already held discussions with both the player and Manchester United regarding a possible move.

Despite this interest, a transfer has not yet materialised, with Juventus currently engaged in negotiations for multiple players. While their talks with Sancho have not progressed in recent days, the club has not abandoned its pursuit of the winger.

Juventus Awaiting Key Departure Before Moving Forward

As reported by Calciomercato, Juventus have not actively discussed Sancho’s signing in recent days. However, this should not be interpreted as a loss of interest. The report makes it clear that the track remains open and active. The delay in finalising a deal is reportedly linked to the club’s need to offload at least one winger before making space for the former Borussia Dortmund star.

That opportunity may arise if Nicolas Gonzalez completes a move away from the club, a scenario that would open the door for Sancho to arrive in Turin. Juventus are managing their squad numbers and wage bill carefully, and the departure of Gonzalez could prove crucial in enabling further reinforcements.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Sancho Still Unwanted at Old Trafford

Sancho is not part of Manchester United’s plans for the upcoming season, following a loan spell at Chelsea last term. Although the Blues expressed interest in retaining him on a permanent basis, negotiations collapsed over personal terms. Sancho reportedly declined to accept a lower salary than he was receiving at United, halting Chelsea’s efforts to secure his services.

At Juventus, the financial package on offer may be more appealing to the winger, and the Bianconeri appear committed to bringing him in once the necessary squad adjustments are made. Should the conditions align, Sancho is expected to add significant quality to the Juventus squad and offer valuable depth in wide attacking positions.

For now, the transfer remains contingent on outgoing business, but Juventus continue to view Sancho as a key target as they look to refine their team ahead of the new season.