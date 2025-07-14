It’s not every day a club like Juventus finds itself stuck in negotiations over a player who’s been on their radar for months. But that’s where things stand with Jadon Sancho. After a mixed spell at Manchester United and a loan period that gave glimpses of his old form, there was hope on both sides that a move to Turin would be the reset he needed. Juventus liked what they saw, and Sancho, at least from the outside, seemed open to the switch. Still, things haven’t moved much, and the reason is as expected as it is frustrating: money.

Sancho’s wages at United are a serious block. Juventus aren’t in the business of matching Premier League pay packets, and while there’s some room to negotiate, the gap isn’t small. Add to that the fact that United doesn’t appear ready to offer any kind of financial sweetener to push the deal through, and it’s easy to see why this one has hit a wall. It’s not the first time something like this has happened, and if history’s anything to go by, the deal might just drag on until one side caves or moves on entirely.

Back to the football, and this isn’t just about wages. There’s also a question of whether Juventus even has the space to slot Sancho into the current setup. Chiesa’s role, Yildiz’s growth, and the club’s summer priorities all factor in.

Some reliable football insiders think the board is split, with some wanting to go all in on youth development, while others see Sancho as a calculated risk. Either way, nothing’s moving until someone changes their stance, and right now, both clubs are holding their ground.

Despite Juventas coming in with a new offer, reports from Germany suggest Sancho’s team hasn’t ruled out another Bundesliga return if the Juve deal dies. That opens up a different set of problems for United, who’d rather not strengthen a Champions League rival, but might have no choice if Italian talks stay frozen. It’s a bit of a domino situation.

One move could trigger three more, or everything could stay locked in place. Football in July has that kind of weird tension, with everyone waiting, everyone watching, and nobody wanting to be the first to blink.

Some people in Turin say the deal’s still alive, just not urgent. Others think it’s already done and dusted, just waiting for one of those unexpected late-window twists. Either way, fans will keep checking updates, scrolling forums, and speculating over what might be. It’s transfer season, after all.