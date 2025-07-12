Juventus have reportedly submitted a new and improved offer for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman has only just returned from a loan spell at Chelsea, where he initially managed to impress before fading as the season progressed. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old has been bluntly told that he has no place at Ruben Amorim’s court, so he and his fellow outcasts (Rashford, Antony, Garnacho and Malacia) must find themselves new accommodation elsewhere.

In recent weeks, Sancho has been linked with several clubs, including Napoli, Fenerbahce and Besiktas. However, the most concrete interest came from Juventus who have already launched talks with the player’s entourage, as well as Man Utd directors.

But as reported in recent days, the London native doesn’t represent Juve’s first choice, as the management remains hellbent on securing an agreement with Porto that would allow them to keep Francisco Conceicao on a permanent transfer.

Therefore, Sancho has been identified by some observers as the Bianconeri’s fallback option.

How Juventus can afford Conceicao & Sancho

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are still hoping to sign both Conceicao and Sancho this summer.

However, this plan will require the exit of two wingers, as the source explains. The Serie A giants have been working on offloading Samuel Mbangula and Timothy Weah. As for Nico Gonzalez, he’s not necessarily on the transfer list, but the club is open to selling the Argentinian for the right offer.

In this case, the Old Lady would have sufficient funds to afford both Conceicao and Sancho.

Juventus make a new offer for Man United

In the meantime, Damien Comolli and Co. are still trying to strike a deal with United, albeit with lowball offers.

As Di Marzio reveals, Juventus have tabled a new offer worth €10 million in addition to €5 million in bonuses

But even if they agree on a transfer fee with the Red Devils, the Italians would still have to offload players to make room for Sancho on the wage bill, considering his relatively high salary.