IPSWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, gestures during the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and West Ham United FC at Portman Road on May 25, 2025 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly become the latest Premier League club to express their interest in Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The 27-year-old endured a forgettable first campaign in Turin, and it will seemingly be his last, especially with Igor Tudor omitting him from his plans.

The Brazilian had arrived at Continassa last summer with much fanfare, riding all the momentum in the world following his memorable five-year stint at Aston Villa. However, the midfielder struggled for form and fitness throughout the campaign, failing to make a single direct goal contribution.

Therefore, the writing is on the wall for Luiz who is set to leave Juventus this summer.

West Ham interested in Douglas Luiz

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Luckily for the Brazil international, he still has many admirers in the Premier League. In recent weeks, he has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and even Manchester United as part of a swap deal that would bring Jadon Sancho to Turin.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero), West Ham have now entered the fray, and they’re trying to strike an agreement with the Serie A giants.

Juventus had bought Douglas for €50 million last July, albeit this sum includes the values of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea who were added as makeweights.

Therefore, the source insists that the Old Lady cannot afford to offload Luiz for anything less than €40 million this summer, as it would be registered as a capital loss.

West Ham & Juventus trying to find a suitable formula

So as the pink newspaper explains, the two clubs are working on a creative formula that would ease the financial burden off the Hammers, and prevent losses for the Bianconeri.

The answer could be an initial loan move for €10 million with an obligation to buy that would be triggered by certain sporting achievements for €25-30 million.

The report believes that work is currently underway on this particular track.