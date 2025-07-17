VERONA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 23: Giuseppe Marotta of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between Verona and FC Internazionale at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on November 23, 2024 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Circulating reports in the Italian press revealed a possible player exchange involving two unhappy Juventus and Inter Milan players.

The two Serie A giants share one of the fiercest rivalries in Italian football, and they seldom do business together on the market.

And yet, some sources in Italy, including La Repubblica (via JuventusNews24), claim that the two foes could work together on a deal that would benefit all parties.

Juventus & Inter linked with major exchange deal

As reported in recent weeks, Nico Gonzalez could be on his way out of Turin after failing to impress last season. The Argentinian has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli in recent days.

Nevertheless, Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero) reveals interest from Inter, who have identified Gonzalez as the fallback option in case they fail to sign Atalanta star Ademola Lookman.

As the source explains, the Nerazzurri appreciate the 27-year-old’s versatility, as he can cover several roles in Cristian Chivu’s hybrid 3-5-2 formation. The Argentina international can feature as a wingback with a license to push forward, a second striker, or an attacking midfielder.

Therefore, La Repubblica believes that this could put the wheels in motion for a sensational swap deal that would bring Davide Frattesi to Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been monitoring the Italy international for years. Their interest in the 25-year-old dates back to his early days at Sassuolo.

Could Frattesi & Nico Gonzalez swap clubs?

Frattesi grew frustrated with his secondary role in Simone Inzaghi’s plans over the past two seasons, so he’s either seeking additional playing time under Chivu, or a fresh start elsewhere.

The source adds that both players are valued at circa €30 million, so this could be a direct swap with no cash involved.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that exchange deals can be complicated affairs, as they involve several parties with different interests.