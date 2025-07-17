Juventus have reportedly sealed a final agreement with Porto for the permanent transfer of Francisco Conceicao.

The Bianconeri have been determined to maintain the services of the Portugal international who spent the previous campaign on loan in Turin and managed to win over the appreciation of the fanbase, as well as his managers, first Thiago Motta, and then Igor Tudor.

Although the Croatian was sceptical at first, the diminutive winger grew on him, and eventually became a regular starter in his 3-4-2-1 system.

Even though Juventus are currently negotiating with Manchester United for the transfer of Jadon Sancho, they’re still keen to keep Conceicao at Continassa.

How much will Juve pay for Conceicao?

According to IlBianconero, Juventus and Porto have reached an accord that would send Conceicao to Turin on a permanent basis.

The source reveals that the agreement will be worth €32 million, payable over four yearly instalments. This would take the overall cost to circa €40 million, given that the Serie A giants had already paid €7-8 million in loan fees last season.

The report adds that the two clubs are currently exchanging documents, so the official announcement could ensue over the next few hours.

Francisco Conceicao to Juventus imminent?

Hence, it appears that Conceicao is set to become Juve’s second summer signing after Jonathan David who completed a free transfer at the start of the month.

Juventus are also expected to add several other players to their ranks, beginning with Sancho. They are negotiating with Paris Saint-Germain in an attempt to keep Randal Kolo Muani beyond his loan spell.

Moreover, the Bianconeri will be looking to add a new right wingback to their ranks, especially if they end up selling Alberto Costa and Timothy Weah to Sporting and Marseille, respectively. Jonathan Clauss has now emerged as the favourite, according to reports.