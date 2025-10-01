Journalist Mario Mattioli has suggested that Igor Tudor is finding it difficult to integrate Juventus’ latest signings into his system, largely because many of them joined late in the transfer window. Juventus were among the busiest clubs on deadline day, securing several quality additions, but the timing of those deals has created complications for the manager.

The lack of a full pre-season with these new arrivals means that some players are struggling to adapt quickly. With the season already underway, there is little margin for extended periods of adjustment, leaving Tudor with the challenge of blending his squad while continuing to deliver results. The potential within the group is evident, yet the difficulty lies in aligning new and existing players into a cohesive unit.

Challenges of a Late Market Strategy

Mattioli explained the situation in detail, emphasising that abundance itself can be an issue when it comes to squad management. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he remarked, “Abundance is sometimes a problem; having so many players you may not know well isn’t easy to manage. Tudor may not know how to bring together new faces; he’s having trouble, and we’re seeing it.

“The fact is that around Vlahovic, Juve have signed players who aren’t real strikers; they can play alongside a central striker but nothing more.” His assessment highlights two main concerns, the tactical fit of the new players and the difficulty of creating balance within a squad assembled so late in the window.

Time Needed for Cohesion

While Juventus’ squad boasts considerable quality, the issue at present appears to be a lack of cohesion rather than a shortage of talent. Integrating multiple players without the benefit of a shared pre-season demands patience, tactical flexibility and time, all of which are in short supply during a competitive campaign.

Tudor is working to address these challenges, but the adjustment period is proving complicated. If Juventus manage to establish a clearer structure that maximises the strengths of their new arrivals, they could quickly elevate their performances and results. For now, however, the team remain a work in progress, with the manager striving to bring consistency while managing high expectations.

The road ahead requires not only tactical clarity but also patience, as Juventus aim to find the right balance between its established core and the players who joined late.