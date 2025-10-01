Igor Tudor has confirmed that Gleison Bremer and Khephren Thuram will not be part of the squad for the match against Villarreal after both players suffered injuries in the recent fixture against Atalanta. The pair had been training separately from the group in the build-up to the trip to Spain, with hopes that they could recover in time. However, their absence has now been explained by the Juventus manager.

Tudor made it clear that the decision was not a precaution but rather a necessity due to their lack of fitness. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he stated, “This isn’t a precautionary suspension. They weren’t fit to play this match. But it looks like they can recover for the match against AC Milan. Yildiz is playing, and there’s no sign of fatigue. Against Atalanta, the team ran 122 km, and they ran at a high level.” His words underline the disappointment of losing two important players while offering optimism that both could return soon.

Absence of Key Figures

Bremer and Thuram have been integral to Juventus this season, with both contributing significantly to the balance and stability of the team. Their presence would almost certainly have been guaranteed in the starting line-up had they been available. Losing two such influential figures presents a challenge, particularly ahead of a demanding European fixture.

Despite their absence, Juventus are not without options. The squad retains depth in defence and midfield, allowing Tudor to select replacements capable of maintaining a competitive level. The team’s recent physical performance, highlighted by the statistics against Atalanta, suggests that other players are prepared to step up.

Gleison Bremer in action against Genoa

Importance of Performance in Spain

The focus now turns to how Juventus respond in Spain. To secure a result against Villarreal, they must deliver an improved performance compared to their last three matches. The Spanish side is formidable at home, and Juventus will need discipline, energy and composure to avoid defeat.

Although it is a setback not to have Bremer and Thuram available, Juventus still possess the resources to field a strong team. The challenge will be in turning that potential into a result on the night, making full use of their squad depth in a crucial Champions League encounter.